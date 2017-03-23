earthstory:

Equinox from space

March 20th was the Equinox, the day when the sun is directly above the equator and where the North and South Pole both receive equal amounts of sunlight. For the next 6 months the South Pole will be in shadow and the North Pole will receive sunlight.

The Japanese Himawari-8 weather satellite captured this gif/video view of the Earth moving into night over the Pacific Ocean yesterday; this is just about as closely balanced as the planet can get, with both poles receiving just about the same amount of light.

-JBB

Video credit:

https://twitter.com/himawari8bot/status/844156788270415872