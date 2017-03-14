rjzimmerman:

Remnants of an Indian village in the Mission Creek Preserve. Story is that the Indians lived here on private land they purchased, on the banks of Mission Creek. There are about 15 foundation remains, and the remains of a well and a wash basin, and the foundation remains of what might be the equivalent of a “long house” or community center. The area is also loaded with artifacts, from tips to tin cans and bullets.

This area was not a reservation, but just a spot where the tribes settled to live their lives. I’ve been told that the tribe here could have been the Serrano or the Cahuilla. I don’t think much research has been done, or is collecting dust in one file cabinet someplace. Anyway, sometime in the 1920′s or 1930′s, the Indians sold their property to a rancher, so the property became a ranch for a few decades before the Wildlands Conservancy bought it and converted it to a nature preserve.

Photo by rjzimmerman December 18, 2016.