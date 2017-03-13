sineadpersaud: shipwreckedcomedy: We just got back from the…

« margaretems: Princess Leia by Terese Nielsen

We just got back from the Seattle Web Fest where we had an amazing time! A lot of you from the PNW came out to say hello and see our screening, which was awesome, and Poe Party ended up taking home more awards than any other show at the festival! Congrats to Joe Stribling for our Best Editing award, Sean and Sinead for Best Writing, and the whole Poe Party cast and crew (and fans!) for our Audience Choice. We had a wonderful time at the fest and exploring Seattle. Thanks for making it so special!

I loved Seattle! So proud of this team :)

