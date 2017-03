waterinmypaint:

Ballet Birdie No.25 “Dance is an hourly and daily discipline, but it is also a lifelong happiness.”

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lVFwZb.

Tags: for anonsally, i feel it is necessary to reblog this, i'm not sure that she'll like it, it's possible she'll be completely indifferent to it, nevertheless, I don't want to risk it, on the chance that she thinks it's adorable.