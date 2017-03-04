debunkshy: Sharp-shinned HawkStones, WI, 12-18-16
Sharp-shinned Hawk
Stones, WI, 12-18-16
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mpITLn.
Tags: I keep trying to make my local accipiters into these, but they persist in being cooper's.
Disclaimer: See domain name.