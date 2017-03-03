« runwayandbeauty:Back Detail – Paolo Sebastian Autumn/Winter…
csiriano: Check out our limited edition sketch prints and… »

persolum: untitled by Malyhanov on Flickr. Please stop removing…

persolum:

untitled by Malyhanov on Flickr.

Please stop removing the photo credit, that’s a dick move.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mlgQfz.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 6:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.