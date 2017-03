mostlythemarsh:

Speak to Me

Tags: you kids today, you don't understand, or maybe you do?, I understand vinyl is making a comeback, my music-obsessed heir has a turntable now, I showed him how to use it the first time, and felt sad, because of all the shit that happened in my life, during the vinyl era, but he seems happy listening to it, which is the most I'm gonna get, and I think it's maybe enough.