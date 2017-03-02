marykatewiles: shipwreckedcomedy:     Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder…

shipwreckedcomedy:

Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party plus five hours of bonus content is now available for purchase and download on VHX!

Great news! The feature-length cut of Poe Party and almost all of the Behind The Scenes content made for Kickstarter backers is now available to the public via a digital download on VHX! Whether you’ve been dying to take a peek at the bonus features or want to have Poe Party available to view from start to finish without interruption, we’ve got you covered!

We’re offering three different packages for rent or purchase:

– Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party: The Complete Series – our feature-length cut of the show

– Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party: Bonus Content – this package boasts around five hours of bonus content, including:

2 feature length commentaries with cast and crew

Camera test

Blooper Reel

Six exclusive behind the scenes features: Writing Poe Party; Designing Poe Party; The Guest List: Meet the Cast of Poe Party; Inviting You to Set: Meet the Crew of Poe Party; How to Die: Fight Choreography, Deaths, & Special Effects; and the one we’ve released on YouTube (above)–From Action to Cut: Filming Poe Party

– Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party: Deluxe Edition – this package includes both of the previous packages and saves you $5!

We’ve put a lot of work into all these bonus features and wanted a way to share them with others who might not have found us until after our Kickstarter. We hope this satiates your BTS cravings and we are so excited to finally be able to offer you the feature length cut of the show as well!

Head on over to VHX and download your own copy of Poe Party today!