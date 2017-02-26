roxymoron101: enchantedstoriesandmore: jkl-fff: nicolethestran…
I reblog this every time I see it. I just cant
THIS IS WHERE THE MEME CAME FROM
Seriously, though, the French LOVED Edgar Allan Poe,
thanks in particular to Jules Verne.
He even wrote a sequel to Poe’s only novel,
and numerous essays about how great an author Poe was.
By all accounts, Poe (who lived a penniless life in the US)
really *was* baffled by all of this.
Please tell me the Creators of Poe Party have seen this and they’ve agreed to film a mini video with Jules Verne and Poe?
Please??
Will pay much monies for this to happen!
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lTJJPN.
Tags: and besides, it got better, I've now reblogged this post, more often than any other, which seems fitting.