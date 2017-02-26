« english-idylls: Winter by Peter Hulance.
roxymoron101: enchantedstoriesandmore: jkl-fff: nicolethestran…

roxymoron101:

enchantedstoriesandmore:

jkl-fff:

nicolethestrange101:

heatherm00ch:

I reblog this every time I see it. I just cant

THIS IS WHERE THE MEME CAME FROM

Seriously, though, the French LOVED Edgar Allan Poe,
thanks in particular to Jules Verne.

He even wrote a sequel to Poe’s only novel,
and numerous essays about how great an author Poe was.

By all accounts, Poe (who lived a penniless life in the US)
really *was* baffled by all of this.

Please tell me the Creators of Poe Party have seen this and they’ve agreed to film a mini video with Jules Verne and Poe?

Please??

Will pay much monies for this to happen!

