roxymoron101: enchantedstoriesandmore: jkl-fff: nicolethestran…

Seriously, though, the French LOVED Edgar Allan Poe,

thanks in particular to Jules Verne.

He even wrote a sequel to Poe’s only novel,

and numerous essays about how great an author Poe was.

By all accounts, Poe (who lived a penniless life in the US)

really *was* baffled by all of this.