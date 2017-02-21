starkeddard: “In patriarchal culture, all males learn a role…
“In patriarchal culture, all males learn a role that restricts and confines. When race and class enter the picture, along with patriarchy, then black males endure the worst impositions of gendered masculine patriarchal identity.” — bell hooks
“The film lays bare the corrupting and contaminating terrain of masculinity — its toxicities, its brutalities, its unrelenting banality… The depth and texture of [Chiron’s] life was stolen by the insistence of homophobia and the mask of an almost suffocating masculinity.” — LaLi Mohamed
