sylvia-morris: I know a girl from an islandShe stands apart…

I know a girl from an island
She stands apart from the crowd
She loves the sea and her people
She makes her whole family proud

This piece was created as part of the @fandomtrumpshate auction, for @bourbakiaxiom and @jotoledo09. Thanks to you guys for donating and thanks to everyone else for bidding. The world is tough but these charities are doing good and important things.

