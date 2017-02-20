sylvia-morris: I know a girl from an islandShe stands apart…

sylvia-morris:

I know a girl from an island

She stands apart from the crowd

She loves the sea and her people

She makes her whole family proud This piece was created as part of the @fandomtrumpshate auction, for @bourbakiaxiom and @jotoledo09. Thanks to you guys for donating and thanks to everyone else for bidding. The world is tough but these charities are doing good and important things.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lDhx3P.

Tags: wow, i rewatched moana last night, and loved it more than the first time, and this is amazing, thank you for making something beautiful, celebrating something else that's beautiful, and all that to help end something terrible, which act of ending, will itself be something beautiful.