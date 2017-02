Ashley Frost (Australian, b. 1967, Sydney, Australia, based South Coast, NSW) – North Melbourne Study 20 Paintings: Oil on Board



redlipstickresurrected:

Ashley Frost (Australian, b. 1967, Sydney, Australia, based South Coast, NSW) Artist On Tumblr 1: North Melbourne Study 20 2: North Melbourne Study 16 3: Dirty Little Lane, 2013 4: North Melbourne Lane, 2011 Paintings: Oil on Board

