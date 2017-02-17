« “The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard…”
csiriano:That perfect shade of blue! Happy Tuesday from our… »

I deleted that earlier reblog of mine of the quote about the proposal to use the Nat Guard for…

I deleted that earlier reblog of mine of the quote about the proposal to use the Nat Guard for undocumented worker roundups. Subsequent chatter on twitter raises the possibility that the story was an earlier, no-longer-being-pursued draft proposal intentionally planted with the AP by the White House (i.e., Bannon) to be able to then decry it as “fake news”.

Also, I’ve learned a new word today: provokatsiya.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lft9HQ.

Tags: politics, apologies, redacted.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 12:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.