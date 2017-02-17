I deleted that earlier reblog of mine of the quote about the proposal to use the Nat Guard for undocumented worker roundups. Subsequent chatter on twitter raises the possibility that the story was an earlier, no-longer-being-pursued draft proposal intentionally planted with the AP by the White House (i.e., Bannon) to be able to then decry it as “fake news”.

Also, I’ve learned a new word today: provokatsiya.

