debunkshy: Mountain Plover Santa Cruz Flats, AZ, 1-16-17

Mountain Plover Santa Cruz Flats, AZ, 1-16-17

one thing about it I love is that it's not just the bird, it's the bird in its surroundings, it's the landscape *including* the bird, and their relationship with each other, and it all gets bound up in a merged identity/experience, that I come to associate with that bird, not sure I'm expressing it well, but it's like having a friend, who always wears that same damn jacket, or is always sitting in that same spot reading a paperback and sipping a coffee, until seeing that friend in their spot doing their thing is all one big act of recognition, i see you doing your thing there, and your friend nods back to you like, wassup?, and that's what's cool about birdwatching, this photo reminded me of that.