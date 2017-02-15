« lady-arryn: Iceland (x)

runwayandbeauty:Detail at Christian Siriano for Kleinfeld…

runwayandbeauty:

Detail at Christian Siriano for Kleinfeld Spring/Summer 2017 Bridal Collection.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ljGa5b.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 8:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.