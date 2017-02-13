« thalassarche:White-crowned Sparrows (Zonotrichia leucophrys) …

steepravine: Bluegreen Lichen With Various Sized Sporing…

steepravine:

Bluegreen Lichen With Various Sized Sporing Disks

One of the best fallen lichen twigs ever!

(Boise, Idaho – 10/2016)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2klho5p.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 6:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.