bustmagazine: (via 11 Feminist-Friendly Romantic Movies To…

This was a beautiful scene. But then, most of the scenes in this movie were beautiful.

Tags: moonlight, fun fact: unknown to mahershala ali, alex hibbert actually did not know how to swim, when they shot this scene, mahershala actually literally taught his scene partner to swim, which he found out about only when alex told the story, at a screening panel they were on together, they shot this in 25 days, naomie harris shot all her scenes in three (3) days, i know it's not magic, but sometimes I can't tell the difference, I know everyone says la la land will win, but this one hit me way harder.