sansaregina:

All hail sage Lady, whom a grateful Isle hath blessed. Not moving, not breathing. Our very own goddess. Glorious Gloriana. Forgetting Elizabeth Windsor now. Now only Elizabeth Regina. historical make me choose ♦ @elisabethwoodville asked: victoria i or elizabeth ii, @sincerelycaptainswan asked: elizabeth ii or princess margaret

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kBnZHq.

Tags: the crown.