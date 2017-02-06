the-future-now: Global sea level rise will disproportionately…

« Hey, Sam! You said for your job you “synthesize data into manageable chunks.” I teach college composition, and one of the curriculum’s assigned units is the synthesis paper. Since my own professional experience is limited to teaching, I was wondering if you could give me an example of what your end goal of synthesis would be, so I can give my students an example of the skill’s worth besides “this is one component of your research/argument paper in the next unit.” Thanks!

Global sea level rise will disproportionately affect much of the US coastline

  • A new report by
    the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that, while
    sea levels are rising around the world, they’re rising faster than the
    global average along much of the U.S. coastline.
  • “The ocean is not rising like water would in a
    bathtub,” NOAA oceanographer and lead author William Sweet
    said. “For example, in some scenarios sea levels in the
    Pacific Northwest are expected to rise slower than the global average,
    but in the Northeast they are expected to rise faster.”
  • As CBS News
    reported Tuesday, “In the mildest projected scenario, global sea levels
    will rise by about one foot by the end of this century. In the
    worst-case scenario, global sea levels will rise by 8.2 feet … A lower rise of six feet would be enough swallow up the homes of about 6 million Americans.” Read more

