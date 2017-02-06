the-future-now:

Global sea level rise will disproportionately affect much of the US coastline A new report by

the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that, while sea levels are rising around the world, they’re rising faster than the global average along much of the U.S. coastline. “The ocean is not rising like water would in a

bathtub,” NOAA oceanographer and lead author William Sweet said. “For example, in some scenarios sea levels in the Pacific Northwest are expected to rise slower than the global average, but in the Northeast they are expected to rise faster.” As CBS News

reported Tuesday, “In the mildest projected scenario, global sea levels

will rise by about one foot by the end of this century. In the

worst-case scenario, global sea levels will rise by 8.2 feet … A lower rise of six feet would be enough swallow up the homes of about 6 million Americans.” Read more follow @the-future-now​

