the-future-now: Global sea level rise will disproportionately…

Global sea level rise will disproportionately affect much of the US coastline
- A new report by
the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that, while
sea levels are rising around the world, they’re rising faster than the
global average along much of the U.S. coastline.
- “The ocean is not rising like water would in a
bathtub,” NOAA oceanographer and lead author William Sweet
said. “For example, in some scenarios sea levels in the
Pacific Northwest are expected to rise slower than the global average,
but in the Northeast they are expected to rise faster.”
- As CBS News
reported Tuesday, “In the mildest projected scenario, global sea levels
will rise by about one foot by the end of this century. In the
worst-case scenario, global sea levels will rise by 8.2 feet … A lower rise of six feet would be enough swallow up the homes of about 6 million Americans.” Read more
