personalspaceshow:

28 out of 28 rough cuts are done! We’re looking at an April release. And we’ve answered a question we get a lot – if you missed the Kickstarter, yes, it is possible to support the show today.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l7A9W0.

Tags: closer..., looking forward to the redone teaser, now with new and improved overture, and thank you tom and dana, for continuing to make your dreams real, I get inspiration and strength from unexpected places these days, and looking forward to your show turns out to be one of them.