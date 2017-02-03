« teleos: Whitemud Nature Reserve, December 2014 on Flickr.

gehayi: booksandcatslover: iceageiscoming: spaam: micdotcom: …

gehayi:

booksandcatslover:

iceageiscoming:

spaam:

micdotcom:

Kellyanne Conway invents fake terrorist attack “Bowling Green Massacre”

  • In a Thursday night interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s travel ban with what she would call “alternative facts” — the rest of us would call them lies.
  • Trump’s top adviser spoke of the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which she said was carried out by two Iraqi refugees.
  • She slammed the press for not covering the tragedy, which is why, Conway maintained, most people don’t know about it.
  • However, as the Washington Post notes, such a terrorist attack never occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
  • Conway seemed to be referring to the 2011 arrest of two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green who were charged with attempting to send money and weapons to al-Qaida. Read more

Quando s’invocava la fantasia al potere m’immaginavo altro.

E invece…

staminkia

Oh, this is priceless. There’s a page: http://ift.tt/2k3u9NG

If you go to the donation area, it redirects you here:

http://ift.tt/2eR5IiZ

Trolling level: 111,000. I love it.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l5smZl.

Tags: politics, also, so, go tumblr, redacted, I appreciate this post b/c I was legit confused, about wtf my twitter feed was going on about, would-be autocrats like confusion, it gives them more room to operate, go mic.com, would love to believe kellyanne is from a berenstain bears continuum, to which she is desperately trying to return, b/c that would mean there was a chance I could make my way, to the au in which I had a fun party the night of 11/8, and awoke to a new era of promise.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 1:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.