gehayi: booksandcatslover: iceageiscoming: spaam: micdotcom: …

booksandcatslover: iceageiscoming: spaam: micdotcom: Kellyanne Conway invents fake terrorist attack “Bowling Green Massacre” In a Thursday night interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s travel ban with what she would call “alternative facts” — the rest of us would call them lies.

Trump’s top adviser spoke of the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which she said was carried out by two Iraqi refugees.

She slammed the press for not covering the tragedy, which is why, Conway maintained, most people don’t know about it.

However, as the Washington Post notes, such a terrorist attack never occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Conway seemed to be referring to the 2011 arrest of two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green who were charged with attempting to send money and weapons to al-Qaida.

