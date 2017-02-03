gehayi: booksandcatslover: iceageiscoming: spaam: micdotcom: …
Kellyanne Conway invents fake terrorist attack “Bowling Green Massacre”
- In a Thursday night interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s travel ban with what she would call “alternative facts” — the rest of us would call them lies.
- Trump’s top adviser spoke of the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which she said was carried out by two Iraqi refugees.
- She slammed the press for not covering the tragedy, which is why, Conway maintained, most people don’t know about it.
- However, as the Washington Post notes, such a terrorist attack never occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
- Conway seemed to be referring to the 2011 arrest of two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green who were charged with attempting to send money and weapons to al-Qaida. Read more
Quando s’invocava la fantasia al potere m’immaginavo altro.
E invece…
staminkia
Oh, this is priceless. There’s a page: http://ift.tt/2k3u9NG
If you go to the donation area, it redirects you here:
Trolling level: 111,000. I love it.
Tags: politics, also, so, go tumblr, redacted, I appreciate this post b/c I was legit confused, about wtf my twitter feed was going on about, would-be autocrats like confusion, it gives them more room to operate, go mic.com, would love to believe kellyanne is from a berenstain bears continuum, to which she is desperately trying to return, b/c that would mean there was a chance I could make my way, to the au in which I had a fun party the night of 11/8, and awoke to a new era of promise.