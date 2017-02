jaynaneeya:

Dear One Year Ago Me,

Oh honey. You don’t even know the meaning of “ridiculously excited” yet. Just wait. I know you don’t think this is possible right now, but the show is actually about a hundred times better than you think it’s going to be.

Love, Current Me, who is so far beyond “ridiculously excited” about Poe Party that I don’t even know how to describe it anymore