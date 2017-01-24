Advice that was useful for me
Since the election, holidays, finished project, and with the sense of impending doom and general panic that has set in, (in my mind and therefore also muscles) I was finding it really hard to work.
It’s never easy, to just sit at home and work, but I’d gotten so much better at it. And then it disappeared.
But I have found a useful tip (from a guy called Jack Cheng, article here: http://ift.tt/15eMMkY ) and it is to have different spaces for different activities.
In the lead up to the election, during the holidays, and during the transition, I had obviously been checking Twitter somewhat non stop and it became a huge problem. So what I have done is this:
– my computer is not to be used for social media (other than uploading) or to read the news or read essays or read fanfic or really for anything other than work
– I can still check social media and read the news as often as I want, without beating myself up, I just have to go into another room, pick up my phone and do it from there
It’s working really well for me because I don’t feel anxiously disconnected, and also I’m getting lots more done. The first day was super hard, I kept clicking on extra tabs, opening the internet as a reflex, but honestly my computer has now quite quickly become a much more peaceful place for me.
Anyway, I recommend the essay, and if you’re having concentration problems too, trying it out :)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jPQBL8.