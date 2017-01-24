Advice that was useful for me

sylvia-morris:

Since the election, holidays, finished project, and with the sense of impending doom and general panic that has set in, (in my mind and therefore also muscles) I was finding it really hard to work.

It’s never easy, to just sit at home and work, but I’d gotten so much better at it. And then it disappeared.

But I have found a useful tip (from a guy called Jack Cheng, article here: http://ift.tt/15eMMkY ) and it is to have different spaces for different activities.

In the lead up to the election, during the holidays, and during the transition, I had obviously been checking Twitter somewhat non stop and it became a huge problem. So what I have done is this:

– my computer is not to be used for social media (other than uploading) or to read the news or read essays or read fanfic or really for anything other than work

– I can still check social media and read the news as often as I want, without beating myself up, I just have to go into another room, pick up my phone and do it from there

It’s working really well for me because I don’t feel anxiously disconnected, and also I’m getting lots more done. The first day was super hard, I kept clicking on extra tabs, opening the internet as a reflex, but honestly my computer has now quite quickly become a much more peaceful place for me.

Anyway, I recommend the essay, and if you’re having concentration problems too, trying it out :)