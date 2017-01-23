hartgracesarah: yourshipsaregross: refinery29: Ashley Judd…

« thebutterflybabe: ⚪️❤️⚪️💙⚪️ The Malay Red Harlequin is a…
Ashley Judd just gave the most incredible TED Talk outlining *exactly* what is holding women back from living free lives on the internet

The actress noted that she’s a survivor of “all forms of sexual abuse, including three rapes,” in addition to being subjected to rape and death threats on the internet. Some of the worst harassment Judd received online came after she weighed in about a Kentucky Wildcats game.

She hit the nail on the head

This is amazing.

