Hamlet roulette, 31

anonsally:

This was the last performance! (sniff) (previous posts about Hamlet roulette) (chronologically)

The final configuration of this outrageous fortune experiment:

  • El Beh played Polonius, the priest, and Osric
  • Kevin Clarke played Claudius and Rosencrantz
  • Nick Medina played Gertrude and Guildenstern
  • Cathleen Riddley played the ghost and gravedigger (not randomised)
  • David Sinaiko played Laertes
  • Megan Trout played Ophelia and Horatio
  • Beth Wilmurt played Hamlet

It was an excellent performance and an enthusiastic audience–including a surprisingly large number of people seeing it for their first time.

