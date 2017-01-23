Hamlet roulette, 31

anonsally:

This was the last performance! (sniff) (previous posts about Hamlet roulette) (chronologically) The final configuration of this outrageous fortune experiment: El Beh played Polonius, the priest, and Osric

played Ophelia and Horatio Beth Wilmurt played Hamlet It was an excellent performance and an enthusiastic audience–including a surprisingly large number of people seeing it for their first time.

