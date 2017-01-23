Hamlet roulette, 31
This was the last performance! (sniff) (previous posts about Hamlet roulette) (chronologically)
The final configuration of this outrageous
fortuneexperiment:
- El Beh played Polonius, the priest, and Osric
- Kevin Clarke played Claudius and Rosencrantz
- Nick Medina played Gertrude and Guildenstern
- Cathleen Riddley played the ghost and gravedigger (not randomised)
- David Sinaiko played Laertes
- Megan Trout played Ophelia and Horatio
- Beth Wilmurt played Hamlet
It was an excellent performance and an enthusiastic audience–including a surprisingly large number of people seeing it for their first time.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iWeS4G.