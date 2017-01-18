pemberley-state-of-mind: “If you cast great actors in your…
“If you cast great actors in your leading roles and then support them with people not really apt to it the whole thing is gonna fall flat on its face. I think the supporting cast of this are wonderful. Claudie Blakley just knocks me out and Tom Holland is just extraordinary. Simon Woods and Kelly Reilly together were just wonderful and the younger girls as well. It´s about creating a company of actors.”
(Joe Wright, Director)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iSl4Jy.