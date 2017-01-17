mckinonn:

kid-mera: breelandwalker: mysticmoonhigh: 0fthem0untains: weavemama: America is about to be that part in the lion king where where pride rock became all shitty bc Scar became king have yet to see a better analogy Are you implying Hilary Clinton’s daughter will assassinate Donald Trump because I’m okay with this Actually, if we follow the narrative, I think it would be the Obama daughters. Which would be even MORE awesome. Malia’s gonna fight Trump on the roof of the Whitehouse while it’s on fire. while joe biden dresses in drag and does the hula as a diversion

Tags: politics, and hilarity, redacted, the hilarity is kind of what's keeping me together lately.