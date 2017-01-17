« floralls: by t*tomorrow

mckinonn: kid-mera: breelandwalker: mysticmoonhigh: 0fthem0untains: weavemama: America is about…

mckinonn:

kid-mera:

breelandwalker:

mysticmoonhigh:

0fthem0untains:

weavemama:

America is about to be that part in the lion king where where pride rock became all shitty bc Scar became king

have yet to see a better analogy

Are you implying Hilary Clinton’s daughter will assassinate Donald Trump because I’m okay with this

Actually, if we follow the narrative, I think it would be the Obama daughters. Which would be even MORE awesome.

Malia’s gonna fight Trump on the roof of the Whitehouse while it’s on fire.

while joe biden dresses in drag and does the hula as a diversion

