deducecanoe:

smallworldofbigal: amaditalks: buffy-sainte-marie: Buffy breast feeds Cody on Sesame Street (x) This was 1976. Big Bird understood and was wholly accepting and empathetic toward Buffy breastfeeding in public, and Big Bird is meant to be the equivalent of a preschool aged child, but every single day on social media, adults exclaim disgust toward breastfeeding in public and misogyny at the parents who do so. People, you’re less evolved than Big Bird was 38 years ago. Grow the hell up. holy shit. I had NO idea Sesame Street covered this topic. And Buffy was Native American. And she breastfed. In front of muppets and children. No one died.

One day when I was 7 I was sailing my sister’s Sabot (little 9-foot dinghy) in the harbor off Southwestern Yacht Club in San Diego. And it was a gusty day, and I was still learning, and at one point I swamped it. And while I was sitting there in a boat full of water trying to figure out what to do I drifted up against an anchored boat with a bunch of hippie-type liveaboards on it (it was the 60s). And they took me in and give me a blanket and some tea, and after a bit when I’d gotten my act together they helped me bail out my boat and sent me on my way. (They also gave me some good advice about not cleating off the mainsheet and being ready to let it out quickly in a puff.)

But the part I remember best was how at one point in the cabin one of them breastfed her baby. I’d never seen that before. But they were just like, yeah, nbd.

In conclusion: Put your kids in a lifejacket and send them out sailing. They’ll have adventures. And learn things.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iLVdjX.