« susiediamonds: Almost Famous (Cameron Crowe, 2000)

babyfreesoul: Portrait of a Sculptor  (Portrait of Baccio…

babyfreesoul:

Portrait of a Sculptor 

(Portrait of Baccio Bandinelli) Agnolo Bronzino

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ikRuMs.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 1:00 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.