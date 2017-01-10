« mairithetree: Color studies of Pride and Prejudice. Belongs to…

sunwendyrain: Scissor-tailed Flycatcher Ferry Road ,…

sunwendyrain:

Scissor-tailed Flycatcher

Ferry Road , Galveston 

having fun birding with Cheryl Schultz

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ibaiPK.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 6:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.