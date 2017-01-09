shipwreckedcomedy:

Today we chat about our favorite things from 2016. But wait, who’s that? Why yes, it’s the littlest of the Persaud clan, Sadira ( @herroyallotus ), who joins us to talk about some of her favorite things too!

Based on the evidence of this photograph I’m not convinced that @herroyallotus is the smollest Persaud. The perspective is tricky, but she looks to be at least half a head taller than BB-8 Persaud, and might even be giving Han Persaud a run for his money.

