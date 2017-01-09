shipwreckedcomedy: Today we chat about our favorite things from…
Today we chat about our favorite things from 2016. But wait, who’s that? Why yes, it’s the littlest of the Persaud clan, Sadira ( @herroyallotus ), who joins us to talk about some of her favorite things too!
Based on the evidence of this photograph I’m not convinced that @herroyallotus is the smollest Persaud. The perspective is tricky, but she looks to be at least half a head taller than BB-8 Persaud, and might even be giving Han Persaud a run for his money.
