“‘Éomer, my son! You lead the first Éored,’ said Théoden; ‘and it shall go behind the king’s banner in the centre. Elfhelm, lead your company to the right when we pass the wall. And Grimbold shall lead his towards the left. Let the other companies behind follow these three that lead, as they have chance. Strike wherever the enemy gathers. Other plans we cannot make, for we know not yet how things stand upon the field. Forth now, and fear no darkness!”

– J.R.R. Tolkien, The Return of the King, Book V, Chapter 5, “The Ride of the Rohirrim”

