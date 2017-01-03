« Kamala Harris Makes History as New California Senator | Teen Vogue

dark-and-endless-sky: This painting is the opening scene of my…

dark-and-endless-sky:

This painting is the opening scene of my story, Feels Like Hope. 

 “While the Citadel revels in its first night free of tyranny, Capable leaves its safety to make a perilous journey alone across the Wasteland. Her purpose is simple: retrieve Nux’s remains or die trying.
When she finds not a body, but hope, clinging desperately to his last thread of life, Capable’s future is unexpectedly filled with new promise… and unforeseen consequences.”

http://ift.tt/2hQ0gSu
http://ift.tt/2iBdelK

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hQ4Ksn.

Tags: fury road, nuxable.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 4:34 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.