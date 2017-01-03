dark-and-endless-sky: This painting is the opening scene of my…
This painting is the opening scene of my story, Feels Like Hope.
“While the Citadel revels in its first night free of tyranny, Capable leaves its safety to make a perilous journey alone across the Wasteland. Her purpose is simple: retrieve Nux’s remains or die trying.
When she finds not a body, but hope, clinging desperately to his last thread of life, Capable’s future is unexpectedly filled with new promise… and unforeseen consequences.”
