suzie-guru:

michaeljruocco: I can agree with most people that the live-action Grinch is far from a great movie, but this scene always kills me. FUNNY BIT OF TRIVIA ABOUT THIS SCENE. When the Grinch yanks the tablecloth away, everything on the table was supposed to fall. But Jim Carrey did it so expertly, all of the objects stayed right where they were! So the Grinch running back and messing everything up was improvised by Jim =)

