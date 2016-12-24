princesspotpourri: maggiemerc: emeraldavenger: So a few days ago, Vanity Fair published this…

maggiemerc:

emeraldavenger:

So a few days ago, Vanity Fair published this piece It’s pretty scathing. And a genuinely good restaurant review piece. Then, about 14 hours later, our president-elect (who’s too busy to go to security briefings), took to Twitter to respond Vanity Fair took it and ran with it. When you click that banner? So, of course, I subscribed. And I bought the $5 gift subscription for my mom, who’s…VERY republican. I’m going to be spending the next 4 years supporting every publication that speaks out in any way against Trump. Yeah, that means Vanity Fair and Teen Vogue (if you haven’t read their article on how Trump is gaslighting America, you need to get on it). And if that means also getting some fantastic articles on pop culture and skin care, I’m on board.

Fun fact, Vanity Fair is edited by Graydon Carter, who has a longstanding feud with Trump. In fact, he was one of the first people to note how tiny pawed Trump was when he called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in Spy back in 1988.

So the review was totally a hit piece meant to improve sales and poke fun at a long term nemesis.

What is REALLY cool is how VF, Carter, and Conde Nast in general handled things for Tina Nguyen, the writer of the piece.

Naturally writing something as savage as her review was going to invite hate, which any journalist is familiar with and well inoculated to.

But Nguyen was going after Donald Trump, who rivals only pal Peter Thiel and wife, Melinda Trump, when it comes to passionate hatred for journalists. While Thiel and Melinda like to sue their enemies into oblivion, taking out anyone one who stands in their way and wrecking legal precedent in the US in the process, Trump likes to sic his followers on journalists.

So good guy Carter and friends actually went out of their way to protect Nguyen. They screened calls to her office line and set the whole VF PR team on a mission to find and stop any attempts to dox Nguyen.

And this is so so so vital. Generally speaking writers are expected to deal with the hate themselves unless it’s life threatening. They’ve had the luxury of decades of dealing with US Presidents who’s nastiest response would be to kick someone out of their press pool or deny access.

Trump AGGRESSIVELY pursues journalists who personally insult him or his “policies.” He won’t necessarily send police to their homes (we hope), but he will mobilize his few million followers, and as we’ve seen with Gamergate–a bully movement that absolutely fed into Trump–that’s a VERY DANGEROUS THING.