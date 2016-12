Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hTDjhD.

Tags: tp52's are cool, I grew up racing offshore on old-timey boats, I mean not age of sail old-timey, but heavy displacement, and the thought of scaling up a planing dinghy this far, will probably always strike me as a little outré, but there's s commitment to the design philosophy in these boats, that's kind of breathtaking.