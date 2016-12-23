lonelybirder: Peek-a-Blue!  Turkey Creek Sanctuary was closed…

« Poe Party AU: Gisellefor @loveathenaa
Peek-a-Blue! 

Turkey Creek Sanctuary was closed most of last week, after Hurricane Matthew did some minor damage and left lots of debris along the boardwalk and trails. I walked the perimeter of the park before work one morning and got to play a little hide-and-seek with a male Black-throated Blue Warbler.

Other highlights included a Merlin, a Sharp-shinned Hawk, and a Red-shouldered Hawk. I also had my first Gray Catbirds of the season and some other surprises and expected comforts.

