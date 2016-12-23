Click here to support National March by Women’s March On Washington:

clubgetright:

Have you heard about the Women’s March on Washington on January 21st?

We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families – recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.

Because women’s rights are human rights

First of all, I hope you come to DC and march. If you can’t march, please think about kicking a few pennies over to the march effort. Every cost of this event must be funded through donations. We’re talking renting port-a-potties, bus parking fees, safety and security personnel, staging and sound equipment, etc. Contributions go directly to paying these expenses.