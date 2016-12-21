« That moment when you accidentally like something from a blog you’re stalking because they reblogged something from you
Why Did God Create Atheists? »

Photo

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hrh5R7.

Tags: not sure, kinda like how they're not really obsessing about the varnish, I mean there's plenty of obsessing going on, just not the 89-coats-and-rubbed-with-a-diaper level of varnish obsession, p. sure they did paint the inside of the dorade box vents, to match the topsides, which is some a+ aesthetic followthrough, i think maybe this is an alden design?, but I would totally own and sail this boat, as long as I didn't have to work any more, or could afford to have someone else, do the non-obsessive varnish.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 8:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.