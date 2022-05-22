magentagalaxies:

ok i am not over everything everywhere all at once but tbh one thing i haven’t heard anyone talk about yet is how even in the multiverses that mostly existed as part of a joke there still managed to be a genuinely touching narrative arc in each one??? like i know the reason i feel so emotionally invested in two piñatas or two rocks is because of the greater context of the story being played across all these abstract scenarios and the same emotional signifiers taking place across each one to emphasize the relationship between evelyn and her family but i just have to appreciate the fact that there wasn’t a single moment in that movie that didn’t end up having a larger impact. the whole is greater than the sum of its parts yes, but also the parts themselves still manage to be worth something in and of themselves. god what a great movie

highly recommended, went to the movies for the first time since March 2020, to see this movie, and two things:, it was worth the risk, and omg I'd forgotten how insufferable the pre-trailer commercials are.