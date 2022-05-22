«
»

waymond-wang:

I hired a body movement coach, Jean-Louis Rodrigue, because I wanted the audience to be able to distinguish each version of this character based on how they moved, walked and talked. He has a fascinating process to help you get into that character. He will read the script and pick a specific animal for you to copy. For Alpha Waymond, it was an eagle; for CEO Waymond, a fox; and for Waymond in the present universe, it was a squirrel.
        — Ke Huy Quan

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/685006822243975168.

Tags: everything everywhere.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 at 6:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.