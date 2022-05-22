I hired a body movement coach, Jean-Louis Rodrigue, because I wanted the audience to be able to distinguish each version of this character based on how they moved, walked and talked. He has a fascinating process to help you get into that character. He will read the script and pick a specific animal for you to copy. For Alpha Waymond, it was an eagle; for CEO Waymond, a fox; and for Waymond in the present universe, it was a squirrel.

— Ke Huy Quan

