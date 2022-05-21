«
»

Eventually my dash is going to consist entirely of the “Gelson’s is hiring” ad, isn’t it?

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/684864460786106369.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at 5:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.