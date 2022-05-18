« …my cuckoo comment was meant to be funny but at 4:30 it looks rude. sorry :/
»

I know we’re not all seeing the same sponsored posts, so this may not be relevant to your experience. But sheesh; tumblr REALLY wants me to apply for a job at Gelson’s.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/684647740042543104.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 7:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.