Nagato Iwasaki aka 長門 岩崎 aka Iwasaki Nagato (Japanese, b. Japan) – Driftwood sculptures from Torso series. In the making of his creations there isn’t any glue or adhesives used, instead he uses wooden stakes. The entire form is made using driftwood only.

