Pffft you’re not the first one to say that!!

I wish I could say Rpatz’s Batman was an inspiration, but actually the chapter of the fic I wrote where I talk about the Prince being all goth and mopey was before I saw The Batman. The vibe I was kind of aiming for was really more of a concept of Romantic Movement/Byronic Hero = Awkward Emo. I had a combination of like… Bronte and “The Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog” painting when I had the king mention the prince “wandering the hills sighing.” But also this makes me want to watch an adaptation of Frankenstein with Rpatz as Victor because god knows he plays a good hot mess.

Like I know it’s such well-known painting but it’s really one of my favorite paintings ever. Like I’m not gonna try to be cool and hipstery about it I just love the combination of high emotion with quiet self reflection when one is faced with the vastness and mystery of the world around them. Something something abyss stares back into you but in a really cool and sexy way.

Anyway, went off on a tangent there. Thank you very much!!!

