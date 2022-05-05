nitewrighter:

Cindy Part 11

Oh boy this one’s a doozy. Uh… content warning for… foot trauma. It’s not as graphic as the whole “stepmother cuts off X” thing but there is stuff there, so you’ve been warned. Vaguely. Vaguely warned.

Admittedly the stepfam sucked so much that the prince more or less expected the house on haunted hill for their estate, but it turns out the estate is about equidistant between the palace and the village, and is snuggled up in a semi-wooded, semi-farmland area. As the carriage pulls up to the estate, the prince’s eyes fall on an oddly noticeable hazel tree at the side of the grand house.

“Welp,” Gabe huffs as he opens up the door and looks at Brad and the prince, “Let’s get this over with.”

The prince is scanning around the area as they walk up the path to the front door. This whole house is suspiciously nicer than he expected it to be, and it’s throwing him off. You can tell when any kind of domestic worker takes a lot of pride in their work, and that’s clear here, but what kind of person would be happy to work for assholes like these? Okay, settle down, he probably doesn’t have the whole story. Maybe they’re really nice to their own housing staff and assholes to everyone else? But where is their housing staff? He feels like he should have at least seen a footman or something with how well the estate looks, but it’s… unnervingly empty. They step up to the door and Gabe gives a brisk but polite knock.

The prince and co. plaster on their politest smiles when the stepmother opens the door.

“Madam,” Gabe sticks with his usual script that the prince pretty much tunes out at this point, “I am the king’s valet, and this is the captain of the guard.” (there’s no need to introduce the Prince, who, as far as anyone is concerned, is a footman), “We’ve come here on behalf of the palace to investigate your claim regarding the glass slipper.”

“Oh gentlemen,” the stepmother says, with a sweep of her arm, “So glad you’ve finally arrived! Please, do come in!”

