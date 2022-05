lichenaday:

Stereocaulon saxatile Rock foam lichen When I was last in Iceland, I was asking the professor there which lichens were common in the area, and mentioned that I had seen lots of Stereocaulon lichens, and he was like, “Don’t even try to ID those. There are too many and they all look the same.” So on that note, here’s one of the ones I potentially saw! images: source

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/683332267525980160.