gameraboy:

The Gibson family has taken thousands of striking shipwreck photos, from the late 1870’s through the 1970s. See more of these amazing photos here.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/682879271258275840.

Tags: this one had a filled-heart like, so I know I've seen it before, and certainly reblogged it before, but it breaks the rule, these ships died to make this post, the least I can do is let them be honored twice.