«

talonabraxas:

Considered by experts one of the best pictures ever made of a lightning strike
1984 by Johnny Autery of Dixons Mills, Alabama

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/682826433616297984.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.