Things I am old enough to remember:

When a phone call sometimes required interacting with a live human you didn’t know.

Phone (a wall phone with a 15-foot curly handset cord): *Ring* *Ring*

Child me: “Hello?”

Adult stranger: “This is the operator. I have a collect call from Mimi Johnson do you accept the charge?”

Child me: “What?”

Adult stranger: “I have a collect call from Mimi Johnson. Do you accept the charge?”

Child me: “My mom’s not here.”

My mom (interrupting): “It’s me, Johnny. Just say you accept the charge.”

Child me: “Mom?”

Everyone: …

Child me: “I accept the charge.”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/682779524287610880.