Things I am old enough to remember:
When a phone call sometimes required interacting with a live human you didn’t know.
Phone (a wall phone with a 15-foot curly handset cord): *Ring* *Ring*
Child me: “Hello?”
Adult stranger: “This is the operator. I have a collect call from Mimi Johnson do you accept the charge?”
Child me: “What?”
Adult stranger: “I have a collect call from Mimi Johnson. Do you accept the charge?”
Child me: “My mom’s not here.”
My mom (interrupting): “It’s me, Johnny. Just say you accept the charge.”
Child me: “Mom?”
Everyone: …
Child me: “I accept the charge.”
